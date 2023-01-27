Council leader's house vandalised in 'prolonged series of attacks'

Olivia Lyons

Olivia Lyons described her ordeal as a “prolonged series of attacks” to fellow members of Cannock Chase Council during a debate about intimidation of politicians.

District councillors have backed a national campaign aiming to encourage “healthy debate” and support local politicians facing abuse and intimidation while carrying out their democratic roles in the community.

And members also spoke out about behaviour in the council chamber they considered disrespectful, such as eye-rolling, talking over one another or standing up and leaving the room while others were speaking during meetings.

Councillor Andrea Muckley called on fellow members to back the Local Government Association’s Debate not Hate campaign at the latest full council meeting. She said: “The intimidation and abuse of councillors, in person or otherwise, undermines democracy; preventing elected members from representing the communities they serve, deterring individuals from standing for election, and undermining public life in democratic processes.

“Increasing levels of toxicity in public and political discourse are having a detrimental impact on local democracy. Prevention, support and responses to abuse and intimidation of local politicians must improve to ensure councillors feel safe and able to continue representing their residents.

“I hope we can all come together and see we are all from different backgrounds but we’re all here for the same thing. We want to do what’s right and I really hope we can work for a better council in the future.”

Councillor Lyons, who was first elected to the district authority in 2018 and became leader in 2021, thanked Councillor Muckley for putting forward the motion.

She said: “I have experienced issues more than once.

“I experienced a prolonged series of attacks from an individual when I was just one year into my role. I received regular threatening messages and unpleasant phonecalls to my employers and members of my family.

“I was followed to surgeries in the library and Civic Centre and during a final escalation my home was vandalised. It was challenging not just for me, and having experienced that first hand I am grateful to the council and police for support.”

Opposition group leader Tony Johnson said he had been subjected to abusive phonecalls. He spoke out against those who use social media to abuse others.

“I support the motion”, he added. “We as public servants have put our heads above the parapet and I feel our reputations are perhaps not what they ought to be.”

Seven in 10 councillors who took part in the LGA’S 2022 councillor census said they had experienced abuse or intimidation during the previous year, the meeting heard.

Members of Cannock Chase Council are able to use the Civic Centre as their correspondence address if they do not wish to publicly disclose their home address.

The LGA’s website stated: “We are starting to build a picture of the level of abuse and intimidation councillors receive on a daily basis for simply carrying out the role in their community. Anyone, regardless of their background or political affiliation, should feel safe to become a councillor and be proud to represent their community.

“But the increasing level of abuse and intimidation aimed at local politicians is preventing elected members from representing the communities they serve, deterring individuals from standing for election and undermining local democracy.