Staffordshire restaurant with 'renowned reputation' put on sale through Rightmove

By Matthew PanterStaffordshirePublished:

A 'well-established restaurant with a renowned reputation' has been put on the market in a Staffordshire town.

Osaka Shi
Hilton Smythe is managing the sale of Osaka Shi in Tamworth, which it says is 'a superb opportunity to take on a high turnover local business in an area teeming with customers'.

Osaka Shi was founded in 2019 and has flourished, gaining an impressive number of regular customers and a burgeoning reputation.

It is an authentic Japanese restaurant and takeaway which serves an impressive range of food, from Sushi to Street food from Osaka, freshly prepared on the premises using local ingredients wherever possible.

A spokesperson for Hilton Smythe says: "Alas this great little business is now being sold, albeit reluctantly and with a heavy heart only due to relocation and a change of direction.

"The vendor is keen to see his beloved restaurant pass to an ambitious and entrepreneurial new owner who can take this already thriving business to the next level."

"The business prides itself on the quality of its dishes and the chef prepares all of the authentic dishes to suit anyone’s tastes.

"Osaka Shi has recently introduced movie nights that are providing increasingly popular and will be a valuable source of additional income going forward."

The sale – at £37,000 – will include the company website (Osaka-Shi.co.uk ) and Facebook and Instagram pages and the business has great visibility on the internet along with impressive reviews.

Hilton Smythe says: "The sale will include fixtures and fittings and all kitchen equipment, crockery and cutlery making this a real Turnkey business opportunity for a lucky new owner. The vendor estimates the value of the assets to be in the region of £30,000

"Very rarely do restaurants of this calibre come to the open market so early enquiry is highly recommended."

For full details, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/85755672#/?channel=COM_BUY

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

