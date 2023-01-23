Train commuters warned of delays to services in Staffordshire

West Midlands Railway said trains were running through the station at reduced speed this morning.

Disruption is expected to last until around 11.15am.

A post on West Midlands Railway's website said: "Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Lichfield City trains have to run at reduced speed.

"Train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 11:15 today (23 January).

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident. To see how this might affect you, please use the Live Departures & Arrivals or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner."