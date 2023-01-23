Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Train commuters warned of delays to services in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Commuters are being warned of delays after a vehicle collided with a bridge near to Lichfield City railway station.

West Midlands Railway said trains were running through the station at reduced speed this morning.

Disruption is expected to last until around 11.15am.

A post on West Midlands Railway's website said: "Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge at Lichfield City trains have to run at reduced speed.

"Train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 11:15 today (23 January).

"We expect some of our trains to be affected by this incident. To see how this might affect you, please use the Live Departures & Arrivals or plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time journey planner."

Visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#cross-city for further updates.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News