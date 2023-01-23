Desperate plea to help market get Staffordshire families free uniforms amid cost-of-living crisis

Pictured left to right, libraries development manager Kerry Hutchings, councilor Mark Sutton and Amy Bayliss-Fox from the Salvation Army

The Pre-Loved Uniform Market (Plum) has saved families in Staffordshire nearly £50,000 since 2020 and has been hailed a lifeline amid the cost-of-living crisis.

It is run by Staffordshire County Council's libraries service and The Salvation Army.

Organisers today called for more donations in a bid to support the increasing numbers of families struggling to keep afloat in the current crisis.

The team are currently preparing for the next market, being held at the Salvation Army Church's in Cannock and Stafford.

The market stocks school trousers, skirts, shirts, ties and branded school sweatshirts for all ages.

Mark Sutton, cabinet member at Staffordshire County Council said: “We know that many families are facing additional financial pressures because of the increasing cost of living but I want to remind people that help is at hand."

Anyone with unwanted or unused items is being invited to donate them at Cannock or Stafford library, or the Salvation Army church in Hednesford.

Amy Bayliss-Fox, from the Salvation Army, said: “Over the last three years, we have kitted out more than 900 children with uniform. But we can’t do it alone.

"If you have uniform (logo’d or plain) that your children have grown out of, please consider donating them to the project.”

Staffordshire County Council’s ‘Here to help’ campaign and dedicated webpages also have information for families worried about additional cost of living pressures, including advice on childcare funding, paying bills, food and essentials and staying warm.

Access to the online benefits checker along with information on other council projects is also available.

Victoria Wilson, cabinet member at Staffordshire County Council, added: “I would like to remind families that there is lots of help and support out there from local organisations and at: staffordshire.gov.uk/heretohelp."

The Plum project is supported by Staffordshire County Council members across Cannock Chase, as part of the doing your bit campaign.