NHS grants of £161,000 up for grabs to provide mental-health support

£161,000 is available in grants for groups which help with mental health

Organisations in Staffordshire are invited to apply for grants of up to £20,000 through the Community Mental Health Transformation programme.

Funding is available for equipment, training, and events to create projects for adults with severe mental illness.

The scheme is being managed by The Community Foundation for Staffordshire on behalf of Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust.

Community Foundation chief executive Steve Adams said rising prices were placed great pressure on many voluntary groups supporting adults with severe mental illness.

"We distributed £900,000 worth of grants last year to the same sector of society and saw the impact it made," he said. "This additional round of grants will have a further positive impact in a short space of time.”

Lisa Agell-Argiles, of Midland Partnership said: “Delivering successful programmes to support adults and older adults with mental health issues is so important to make a better society.

"Community mental health services are working together in a seamless way, with users central to service provision because they are much more involved in their own care and support.

"After the success of the grants last year, I’m delighted that together with the Community Foundation for Staffordshire we have additional grants available that will make a difference during a difficult time.”