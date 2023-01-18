Staffordshire motorists warned about dangerous conditions in current cold snap

COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR PICTURE BY PAUL JOHNSON 13/01/2010. Snow cars through Brierley Hill

This week the ground temperature has been below zero throughout the county which traditionally leads to a rise in accidents on the road.

Prevent delivery lead at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We continually work with our partners including the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership to do all we can to keep people safe on our roads, including pedestrians, drivers and cyclists, but it’s really important you stay alert and do your bit to protect yourself and others from the potential consequences of travelling during these freezing weather conditions.

“You may be travelling on a perfectly good stretch of road with no obvious wet or icy area, then go around a bend to be confronted with a large wet area caused by ‘run off’ water from a field or moor."

He added: “This, coupled with the cold weather and wind chill, will make that piece of road very dangerous for vehicles and could cause a serious road traffic collision.

“There would be no warning if you were going to come across this – so please stay vigilant, drive responsibly and report any concerns to us.”

Motorists have been warned to avoid driving if weather conditions are extreme, but if journeys are essential plan regular breaks and ensure the correct tyres are fitted before setting off