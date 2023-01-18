Planning permission granted for revamp of key town centre spot in Tamworth

An artist impression of how it could look

The work in the town centre is part of plans funded by the Future High Streets Fund and will include removing the glazed roof and the golden bridges at either end of the Middle Entry, to open up views of St Editha’s and the Town Hall.

The work will also see the removal of numbers 9 Middle Entry and 18, 18a and 19 Market Street and 20, 20a and 21 George Street to enable a new flexible, multi-use building for new and small businesses.

Tamworth Borough Council now owns the Middle Entry buildings earmarked for demolition during the extensive work.

The plans allow for the demolition and replacement of shop units and opening up of the public area in front of Middle Entry, that will enhance the Town Hall.

The rebuilding of the southern range of shops on the Market Place and George Street with a new ‘Flex Building’, will provide seven flexible/multi-use units.

There will be landscaping of a new pedestrian public realm in the space between the Flexi building and the Town Hall.

The Town Hall will become part of a new square, which is defined by surface paving treatment and planters lining the boundary. Public realm works will also include new lighting, litter bins, cycle racks and street furniture.

Councillor Jeremy Oates, Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “It’s a positive move to see more of our plans progressing. The demolition of the 1960s shop units at the bottom of Middle Entry and George Street, will open out the whole area and make way for seven modern flexi-units for new and small businesses and new public realm.

“The views from the town hall to the church will be fantastic and work to bring the town together as a place to be.

“We will keep the public updated with when the work can begin, and we aim to minimise disruption to town centre businesses the best we can.