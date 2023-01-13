Notification Settings

Delays to train services after vehicle hits bridge in Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshirePublished:

Delays to train services have been reported after a vehicle collided with a bridge at Rugeley Trent Valley.

West Midlands Railway said it was impacting train services running through the station.

Disruption is expected to last until around 7.30pm on Friday.

A post on West Midlands Railway's website says: "Reports of a vehicle striking a bridge in the Rugeley Trent Valley area.

"Train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 7.30pm today (13 January)."

It happened about 6.10pm.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.

Visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk for updates about the incident.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

