Delays to train services after vehicle hits bridge in Staffordshire

West Midlands Railway said it was impacting train services running through the station.

Disruption is expected to last until around 7.30pm on Friday.

A post on West Midlands Railway's website says: "Reports of a vehicle striking a bridge in the Rugeley Trent Valley area.

"Train services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected to last until around 7.30pm today (13 January)."

It happened about 6.10pm.

It is not known whether anyone has been injured.