New accommodation blocks planned for women’s prison

The entrance to Drake Hall Prison near Eccleshall

Three “closed” houseblocks and an “open” houseblock are proposed for Drake Hall, a women’s prison and young offender institution (YOI) north of Eccleshall, to meet expected future demand.

A planning application submitted to Stafford Borough Council is also seeking permission for solar panels, car park extensions, construction of a new offender management unit and relocation of the farms and gardens compound. Houseblocks will include a wheelchair accessible and a double bedroom on each floor, as well as 10 standard bedrooms for single occupation which each contains an ensuite, single bed, desk, storage unit and notice board.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application said: “Overall, the proposed development at HMP Drake Hall will provide 78 closed accommodation and 25 open accommodation spaces; it incorporates ambitious sustainability targets in pursuit of a lower carbon, environmentally sustainable prison estate. The proposed accommodation will deliver an increase in prison capacity to meet forecast population demand, whilst ensuring women in custody are held in the right type of prison at the right time.