Charity’s shop lease extended for another year at recycling centre

Katharine House Hospice has been operating the shop at Cannock Household Waste Recycling Centre for several years and its lease was due to end in March.

Customers can buy items including electrical goods, bikes and furniture. Stock is sourced from goods handed in at the Staffordshire’s 14 recycling centres, with a requirement for donations to be clean and in good working order.

Staffordshire County Council’s property sub-committee agreed at its latest meeting to extend the current lease arrangements with Katharine House Hospice for a further year for £1 plus service charge. A report said: “A market rent would be in the region of £4,750pa (per annum), although there is little comparative evidence on which to base figures.”

The meeting was told the original contract with the hospice was organised with a previous site operator. The council is now looking to find out if other charities are interested in being involved in the scheme county-wide and the Cannock facility is well-used.

The lease extension has been backed by local councillor Samantha Thompson, the sub-committee heard. She has praised the work of the hospice and said the council’s continued support would be appreciated by the charity.

The council’s deputy leader Philip White said: “This is a very good use of our time and assets so that Katharine House Hospice can run a reuse shop on the site. It is a fantastic type of activity that will raise funds for the hospice and help them with their much-valued work and also further the recycling of items that can be reused with a little bit of effort.”