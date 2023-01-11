Police chief hailed for 'unwavering commitment' to people in Staffordshire

Deputy chief constable Emma Barnett

Deputy chief constable of the force Emma Barnett was awarded a King's Policing Medal (KPM) for her distinguished service which has spanned over 29 years.

She began her career at West Midlands Police in 1993 as a police constable, working at every rank in the force before becoming commander of a policing unit.

The police chief joined Staffordshire Police as assistant chief constable, was promoted to deputy chief constable in August 2020 – and served as temporary chief constable for six months in 2021.

Chief constable Chris Noble, said: “After nearly 30 years in policing, Emma continues to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the communities she serves.

“The difference she has made to the communities of Staffordshire and to victims and witnesses bravely coming forward is immeasurable.

“Emma has a tireless energy for improving the service the public receives and I cannot think of a more deserving colleague and friend to receive this honour.”

She has been praised for leading the force through "many challenging situations" including the national increase in the terror threat level in 2017 and Covid-19.