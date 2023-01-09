Extended work set to begin on upgrading highway

Essential maintenance is being carried out on the A38 in Staffordshire

Two public information events are taking place where people can find out more about the work taking place along the route between Fradley and Barton under Needwood during the spring.

The two information events will be taking place at Alrewas Royal British Legion in Alrewas on Thursday, January 19 from 11am to 7pm and Friday, January 20 from 9am to 3pm.

The comprehensive programme of work will include resurfacing the carriageway, clearing vegetation, renewing the safety barriers, drainage systems, street lighting and road markings as required.

Work is due to start on Monday, March 6 and is expected to be finished by autumn 2023.

In order to minimise disruption, it will be carried out through phased closures of the A38 and service roads.

The first phase will run between Monday, March 6 and Saturday, May 6 and will see full overnight closures of the A38 southbound between Branston Junction and Hilliard's Cross junction, including a northbound lane 2 closure.

The second phase will run between Monday, May 8 and Tuesday, July 18 and will see full overnight closures of the A38 northbound between Hilliard's Cross junction and Alrewas (A38/A513), including a southbound lane 2 closure.

The third phase will run between Monday, July 17 and Wednesday, September 6 and will see a 24/7 closure of Rykneld Street and Burton Road, and a lane 1 closure of the A38 northbound.

Additionally, there will also be work overnight between Alrewas and Branston junction from 8pm to 6am, from Monday to Friday, and three full weekend closures of the A38 northbound between Alrewas and Wychnor Bridges.

Finally, the fourth phase will run between Monday, August 7 and Saturday, August 19, and will see overnight closures of Gorshall service road and Branston service road.

National Highways Project Manager, Saima Khan, said: “The A38 carries thousands of motorists every day and it is essential that we carry out this important maintenance so that we continue to provide them with safe, reliable journeys as well as creating a smoother and quieter road surface.

“Carrying out this extensive programme of work now will reduce the need to return here in the future.

"During any road closures we’ll also work with the local authority to carry out other maintenance such as litter picking to avoid further disruption.

“We do appreciate that any roadworks can cause some disruption and will try to keep this to a minimum.

"We would urge people to come along to the information events to talk to us and find out more about this important work.”