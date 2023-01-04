Luxury home with zip line across private lake on market for £1.45m

The property has gone on the market for £1,450,000. Photo: Rightmove

The luxury property in Pershall, near Stafford, sits on a site that is 8.25 acres and has four bathrooms and a family kitchen/diner/living space described as "perfect for entertaining", with a balcony the full length of the side of the property overlooking the lake.

Inside the luxury property. Photo: Rightmove

An advert for the house on Rightmove says: "Are you dreaming of a perfect family home in the rural Staffordshire area?

"Well look no further, not only have we found you that perfect family home, this stunning detached property has it's very own woodland area with a zip line running from one end of your own private lake to the other.

"Upon entering the property you are welcomed into the large entrance hall perfect for a reception room with tiled flooring and 'Warmlite' fire, the property also provides uPVC double glazed windows throughout.

One of the bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove

Inside the luxury property. Photo: Rightmove

"The stunning kitchen/diner/living area provides ample space for all the family and is perfect for entertaining as you walk out through the glass sliding doors onto the balcony with gorgeous views over the lake."

It says the kitchen has "beautiful country style cream eye level and under counter units" with a large matching island.

There is also a play room and the 'Jack and Jill bathroom' with bedroom four has a skylight.

The property has electric gates with ample amounts of parking and also has planning permission for a double garage to be built on.