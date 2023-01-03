Notification Settings

More than 100 motorists face fines and points for ignoring lane closures on M6

By Lisa O'Brien

More than 100 motorists face fines for ignoring lane closures after a crash on the M6.

Motorists have been fined for ignoring a lane closure on the M6. Photo: @CMPG
Motorway police say more than 100 motorists took no notice of red 'X' signs as officers dealt with the aftermath of a crash in Staffordshire.

Drivers have been warned to expect a fine and points on their licence.

The crash happening on Monday between junctions 14 and 13 in Stafford.

Writing on Twitter, the Central Motorway Police Group said: "To those obeying the red 'X' M6 J14-J13 thank you!

"For the 100+ vehicles that didn't bother, expect a letter in the post with some points and a fine attached.

"Red 'X' means lane closed, probably because someone is in danger! #redx #happynewyear #laneclosed #pointswinprizes."

