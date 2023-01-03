Notification Settings

Council tax in Staffordshire could increase by £20 to help police and fire budgets

By Thomas ParkesStaffordshire

Council tax in Staffordshire could increase by up to £20 to help fund police and fire services in the county amid an "expanding funding gap" due to inflation.

Proposals include a six per cent rise in the precept for both services – equating to £15 for police and £5 for the fire service for an average Band D household.

But there are other options on the table including lower rises or no increase in the precept, with a consultation being launched to gauge people's views on it.

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire & Rescue and Crime Ben Adams said: “This year has seen significant progress towards delivering the ambitions set out in my Police & Crime and Fire & Rescue Plans – including recruiting more Police officers, improving 999 and 101 contact, supporting victims, reducing crime and anti-social behaviour and making our region’s roads, homes and business premises safer.

"Unfortunately our emergency services are not protected from the financial pressures currently facing us all. Despite performing within budget and delivering savings targets the increased costs due to the pandemic, inflation and additional unexpected costs linked to pay and pensions mean there is an expanding funding gap for both services.

"I will always aim to keep precept increases as low as possible so all the options I am proposing are below headline inflation rates but with improvement in local services rightly expected by you and His Majesty’s Inspectors alongside the financial challenges outlined above I would welcome your thoughts on these council tax precept options."

For police, the precept could increase by an extra £15 per year, £10, £5 or not at all. For the fire service, it could increase by £5 per year, £2.50 or not at all. People have been called on to have their say until January 16, 2023.

Visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/precept23-24

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

