Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall man arrested after fatal crash is released on police bail

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

A man from the Bloxwich area who was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a fatal crash has been released on police bail.

The collision occurred on the island on the A5 Wall bypass in Lichfield on Friday night. Photo: Google Street Map
The collision occurred on the island on the A5 Wall bypass in Lichfield on Friday night. Photo: Google Street Map

Emergency services were called to an island on the A5 Wall bypass south of Lichfield on Friday night to reports of a two-vehicle crash.

They found that a black Volkswagen and a blue Ford Fiesta had crashed, and closed the road between Muckley Corner and Wall while paramedics tended to a 33-year-old man in the Ford.

However, despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead, with the driver of the Volkswagen, a 35-year-old man from Bloxwich, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.

Staffordshire Police have now confirmed that he has been released on conditional police bail.

A police spokesman said: " A 35-year-old man from the Bloxwich area, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving, following a fatal crash on the A5 Lichfield on 23 December, has been placed on conditional police bail.

"Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant dashcam footage.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting 751 of 23/12."

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Bloxwich
Walsall
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News