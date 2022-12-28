Library to close for a week for lighting system upgrade

Wombourne library and community centre

Staffordshire County Council’s Wombourne library and community centre will close temporarily for the work to take place.

The building on Church Road will be closed from January 9 to 16.

It will also be closed on January 21 for associated electrical work to be finished over the weekend.

Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said: “We regularly invest in the maintenance and upkeep of our 43 libraries to keep them in good shape and reduce energy bills wherever possible.

“The work to the community rooms and library in Wombourne will update the building and cut bills in the long run.”

Users can borrow additional books in advance and won’t be fined if a book is due back during the scheduled closure.

The work is part of a rolling programme of investment which includes the complete refurbishment of Tamworth’s main town centre library and other projects at Kidsgrove, Stone, and Audley.

As well as the major refurbishment of Tamworth – on target to be completed in spring in time for the library’s 50th anniversary, in recent years Staffordshire County Council has opened new libraries in Newcastle, Lichfield, Codsall and Stafford.

Councillor Wilson added: “Each of our libraries plays a valuable role locally, not only fulfilling its traditional purpose but offering a warm welcome this winter and providing a safe space for people to study, socialise and take part in other activities.