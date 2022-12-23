Dobbies garden centre give away Christmas trees to Staffordshire groups

Holly Grove Primary School from Shenstone with their tree

Deserving community groups to local schools and churches, including: St Stephen’s Church Fradley, Longdon Villages Community Group, St Chads Church Lichfield, Holly Grove Primary School, St Stephen’s Primary School Fradley, Jelly Totz Day Nursery and Burntwood be a Friend.

These winners were invited along to collect their very own Nordmann Fir tree, Dobbies’ most popular tree due to its needle retention and shape, to help brighten their spaces.

Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, said; “We were really moved by all the nominations and can’t thank our communities across Staffordshire enough for putting forward their suggestions. It’s great to see the positive work that many of these local causes are carrying out.