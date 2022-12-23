Notification Settings

Dobbies garden centre give away Christmas trees to Staffordshire groups

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

Staffordshire garden centres Dobbies donated real Christmas trees to community groups from across Staffordshire.

Holly Grove Primary School from Shenstone with their tree
Deserving community groups to local schools and churches, including: St Stephen’s Church Fradley, Longdon Villages Community Group, St Chads Church Lichfield, Holly Grove Primary School, St Stephen’s Primary School Fradley, Jelly Totz Day Nursery and Burntwood be a Friend.

These winners were invited along to collect their very own Nordmann Fir tree, Dobbies’ most popular tree due to its needle retention and shape, to help brighten their spaces.

Dobbies’ Horticultural Director, Marcus Eyles, said; “We were really moved by all the nominations and can’t thank our communities across Staffordshire enough for putting forward their suggestions. It’s great to see the positive work that many of these local causes are carrying out.

“It’s our pleasure to do what we can to bring some festive cheer to local communities this year. We wouldn’t have been able to get this campaign off the ground without the generous support from Needlefresh and we extend our thanks to their team.”

