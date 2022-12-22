Notification Settings

Supermarket donates Christmas dinners to lifesaving crews

By Lisa O'Brien

A supermarket has generously donated Christmas dinners to a lifesaving charity’s clinical staff who will be working on Christmas Day.

Staff from the Tesco superstore, Hednesford, kindly donated Christmas Dinners to clinical staff working during the holidays

Like all emergency services, the crew at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity will be continuing their operations over the festive holidays.

To spread festive cheer, Tesco Superstore in Hednesford announced it would be donating meals for the charity's staff.

The meals will be distributed to the staff working at the charity’s three airbases at RAF Cosford in Shropshire, Tatenhill in Staffordshire and Strensham in Worcestershire.

Richard Apps, critical care paramedic and airbase lead at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “Christmas Day is like any other to us.

"We are still on duty, and ready to respond to and provide the best care to the patients that need us.

"We are very grateful to the team at Tesco for spreading some Christmas joy to the team, by donating Christmas dinners to our crews to enjoy on the day whilst they are away from their families at this special time.”

Natalie Salt, store manager at Tesco Superstore Hednesford, added: “We appreciate just how hard the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s team works 365 days of the year, which is why we wanted to do something to show our thanks.

"Our Christmas dinner packages are full of goodies we hope the crews enjoy in between lifesaving missions.”

If you can spare a donation to assist future lifesaving missions in your area, visit midlandsairambulance.com/donatenow.

