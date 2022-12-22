Man in 'critical but stable condition' after bridge crash

Butterhill Bank

Emergency services were called to the A51 Butterhill Bank, Stone, just after 3.10pm on Wednesday.

On arrival, they found a white Mercedes Benz van had crashed into a bridge.

The road was closed while the driver and sole occupant of the van, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, police say.

The road was reopened at 8.30pm.