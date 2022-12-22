Notification Settings

Man in 'critical but stable condition' after bridge crash

By Lisa O'Brien

A man is in 'critical but stable condition' in hospital following a crash in Staffordshire.

Butterhill Bank

Emergency services were called to the A51 Butterhill Bank, Stone, just after 3.10pm on Wednesday.

On arrival, they found a white Mercedes Benz van had crashed into a bridge.

The road was closed while the driver and sole occupant of the van, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He taken to hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, police say.

The road was reopened at 8.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to get in touch with the collision investigation unit at Staffordshire Police via email at ciu@staffordshire.police.uk or call 101, quoting incident 350 of December 21.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

