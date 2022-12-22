Major repair works scheduled for next summer

Shay Lane at Forton

Shay Lane, at Forton, near Woodseaves, had to close to traffic to protect people’s safety as the culvert underneath the road is badly damaged and could have collapsed without the closure.

A diversion along the A519/B5026 will be in place until reconstruction work has been completed.

Staffordshire County Council’s highways team is now designing a replacement structure, which includes a site investigation and ecological survey.

Reconstruction is planned for when water levels are lower in the summer.

Extra signs will be in place to deter traffic from using other narrow lanes and damaging verges.

Both Shay Lane and the temporary diversion are included in the county council’s winter gritting routes.

The project team is keeping local communities updated on the planned works and progress.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, David Williams, said: “We understand that having a temporary diversion for this length of time will be inconvenient, but we really do not have any choice as we cannot compromise people’s safety.

“We have prioritised this scheme for the new financial year as this is an important route locally.

“The team has put up additional signs to deter traffic from using smaller lanes, causing damage.

“Work is due to be completed late in summer 2023 and we’d like to thank people for their patience during the works period.”