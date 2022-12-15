GMB claim victory for South Staffordshire Water employees after restructure

South Staffs Water employees retain union recognition

Organisational changes at the water company, involving employees passing from South Staffordshire Water to Doocey Group, saw GMB union warn risks to the recognition as well as key staff benefits such as death in service payments.

The company have now agreed to the continuance of union recognition after a ballot was held for industrial action.

Following a ballot for industrial action however, GMB Reps were able to deliver guarantees of union recognition, pension contributions and death in service cover.

Neil Williams, GMB Organiser, said: "Our members have campaigned and delivered a big win for GMB members at South Staffordshire water.

"Shallow threats to GMB recognition and key benefits were a worry to so many staff and this win will go a long way to reassuring them about their roles."

He added: "The threat of potential strike action put company management in deep water, as the very real risk of disruptions to essential local services became clear.

"I’m delighted that our members have been able to organise, campaign and win this outcome for GMB members."

Andrew Lobley, Operations Director at South Staffs Water confirmed 16 employees employment term were transferred.

He said: “Back in October, we met with union representatives and a small group of employees to inform them of, and consult with them about, a proposed change to the current way we operate network and highway repair and maintenance work across the South Staffs Water region.

"We currently operate a hybrid work model that utilises both directly employed and outsourced resource teams. From January 2023, we propose to operate a pure outsourced model with 16 of our employees transferring from South Staffs Water to our existing field service delivery partner."

He added: "Since this announcement, we have been in an information and consultation process with the GMB Union on the measures that our field service delivery partner intends to make as a result of the TUPE transfer.

"Under TUPE, our employees’ contractual terms and conditions are protected including their pension and death in service benefits, which will transfer with the 16 employees affected."

Mr Lobley criticised the union for holding a ballot for strike action.

He said: "It was unfortunate that the GMB Union chose to ballot for strike action on the grounds of failure to consult before we had received the measures from our field service delivery partner, which are required for us to start the consultation process – which then began on 2nd December. We were therefore reassured to receive formal notification from the GMB on the 8th December that they were withdrawing the ballot process.