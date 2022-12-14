Tamworth Castle to be illuminated green as part of campaign with Samaritans

Tamworth Castle will be going green for a good cause

Tamworth Borough Council has partnered with Staffordshire County Council and Samaritans to illuminate Tamworth Castle green on Wednesday, December 21, the longest night of the year.

The campaign, led by Staffordshire County Council aims to remind residents and anyone in need that the Samaritans will be there for them, with its support line open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents are encouraged to join in by showing a green light in their window and posting photos on social media.

Councillor Martin Summers, Tamworth Borough Council’s Cabinet member for Voluntary Sector, Town Centre, Evening Economy and Community Safety, said: “This time of year can be challenging for many people and the festive season can often magnify issues.

“This year, with households facing additional Cost of Living pressures it may be especially hard for more people than ever to face Christmas.

“We’re extremely grateful for the vital work of Samaritans volunteers who are there around-the-clock to make sure people who are struggling always have someone to turn to.

“Illuminating the longest night is a simple way of showing people that they have someone to talk to if they’re feeling lonely or upset over Christmas. No person should struggle alone, whatever difficulties they’re facing, help and support is available.”