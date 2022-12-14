People in Staffordshire urged to report mail scams in bid to tackle issue

Mark Wilson, trading standards manager with Staffordshire County Council

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service wants people to have a chat with their loved ones about scams and to send in any scam or unwanted mail they receive.

The #SCAMnesty campaign, which first ran in 2020 is being organised by National Trading Standards and will run throughout December. The scam mail received is used to catch scammers and disrupt criminal networks.

Popular mail scams include those relating to fake lotteries and prize draws, pyramid schemes, clairvoyants and unclaimed inheritance.

Criminals are also exploiting the current cost of living pressures with scams relating to energy rebates and discounts. Generally more vulnerable and elderly people are being targeted by scams but anyone can receive them.

Councillor Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards, said: “This has been an effective campaign in the past to combat mail scams which is why we are supporting it again.

“Scams cause a huge amount of misery and in many cases financial loss. Helping highlight current scams to the team is really helpful and means they can investigate and take action against those involved.

“If you, or someone you know have had mail scams through the post please post them to the investigators in the scams team. They will use the items to help disrupt the criminals behind them and help put a stop to these mailings landing on consumers' doorsteps.”