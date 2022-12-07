New brewing museum planned for county

Stock image of brewing equipment.

The museum on the history of brewing in Burton upon Trent would replace the National Brewery Centre in the town which closed in October.

Brewer Molson Coors intends to use that site, which had been open since 2010, for its new headquarters.

East Staffordshire Borough Council is developing the plans for the new museum

A new National Museum of Brewing would operate alongside a Burton Heritage Centre.

The proposals will be developed through work with local historians, communities and trusts including the National Brewery Heritage Trust.

The new museum would also host community-led exhibitions and tell the town's wider story. It is regarded as the home of the UK brewing industry

The new museum in Burton's Old Bass House, which will also tell the wider story of the British brewing industry.

The heritage centre would be in the nearby Town House.

The project would be paid for as part of the council's Towns Fund programme, using money from the Government.

The existing collection at the National Brewery Centre is being stored and maintained while the project to create the museum is developed.