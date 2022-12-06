Views sought on van users accessing Staffordshire tips for free

Stock image

Staffordshire County Council is planning on issuing householders with free permits to distinguish between them and traders pretending to be private residents.

The move will allow residents to carry on using Staffordshire’s 14 household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) as normal, while discouraging traders who try to avoid paying fees by passing off commercial waste as household rubbish.

Councillor Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and waste, said: “The new system will allow householders to carry on using HWRCs free of charge as usual, while weeding out small businesses which try and avoid paying for the service.

“There’s no reason why Staffordshire taxpayers should subsidise commercial use and we want to make sure we get the new system right, so that it’s practical and easy to use.”

Information wanted includes how often people use their nearest HWRC, whether they’re a householder or commercial user, the type of vehicle used and how often.

Staffordshire is one of few authorities in the area which does accept trade waste to support local businesses, but as it’s not a statutory service traders must pay.

Chiefs say problems arise when traders insist that they are residents with a one-off disposal and – at present – there’s no way of challenging this.