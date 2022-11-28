Lewis Kedwards

Twelve-year-old Lewis Kedwards, from Kitts Green, is struggling to walk due to terrible pains in his legs and couldn’t manage the 25-minute walk to school or the trips between lessons during the day.

After hearing about his plight, Tamworth charity, Help Us Help Others, offered to buy Lewis a proper wheelchair that he can use to get himself around.

Thanks to the donation of the MobiQuip all-terrain, lightweight, self-propelled G-Explorer wheelchair, Lewis has been able to start his phased return to school at Tudor Grange Academy in Kingshurst, Solihull, and is happy to be able to see his friends again.

His mother, Sam, said: “Because of the treatment Lewis is on, he’s been suffering a lot of pain in his legs and can’t walk very far. I asked on a free site if anyone had a wheelchair and we managed to get one so he could start returning to school.

“Unfortunately, the wheel fell off, so it didn’t last long. I don’t drive and it’s a 25-minute walk to school. Even if I could get him there, he needed a wheelchair for getting around during the day. Someone recommended Help Us Help Others and they delivered a brand-new wheelchair. It’s been a real godsend.

“Lewis can propel himself in this one, rather than having to rely on people pushing him, so it’s given him more independence as well. He was so happy; he went straight outside to test it. He’s finally been able to start easing himself back into school again. He’s doing half days at the moment and will hopefully be going back to full-time soon.

“He’s been so pleased to see his friends again. We’re really grateful to Help Us Help Others for their support, it’s made a huge difference to Lewis’s daily life.”

Lewis was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia in June this year when he was 11 years old. His mum took him to A&E when he started getting pains in his ankles and feet. He’s a keen football player and had played a lot that week, so Sam assumed he might have suffered some sort of injury.

But after 35 hours and lots of tests, the family were given the devastating news. While the leukaemia is in the ‘chronic’ stage, it can be managed with chemotherapy tablets which Lewis will now have to take for life.

“It was the last thing I was expecting,” mum-of-five Sam said. “It was a massive shock. It’s currently being controlled at the chronic stage with chemotherapy tablets and Lewis is responding well to the treatment but is suffering from lots of side effects, such as pain in his legs. We’re hoping that some of the effects will subside once his body gets used to the tablets, but it’s taking its time.