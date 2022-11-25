Students chow down on football inspired school lunch

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 23/11/2022 Chancel primary schoolin Rugeley is holding a World Cup lunch and activities throughout the day, including dancing in the hall, and the kids will all be wearing football shirts. Pictured left, Samuel Moulds,6,Kye Banner,9, and Hugo Bushnell,6....

Pupils at Chancel Primary School, in Rugeley, donned the red and white shirts as they celebrated team's progression in the World Cup with games, cake and international dancing.

Students were also treated to a football inspired school lunch, consisting of hotdogs, chips and no end of England cake.

Daniel Leese, teacher and P.E coordinator, said: "The kids were really excited to come into today, we had a World Cup dance workshop that the could attend throughout the day.

"We also put on fun classes as well as the normal curriculum, then we had a football inspired sit down meal in the afternoon."

An external dance group, hired by the school, led the students in a range of international dance routines, before sitting down to hotdogs, chips and a homemade England cake.

Mr Leese continued: "The dance team led the students in different international dances from around the world, a lot of the students haven't seen foreign dance routines before so they were really intrigued."

The school usually puts on different events for special occasions, but nothing of this size.