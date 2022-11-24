Notification Settings

Crash on M6 in Staffordshire causes long delays

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshirePublished:

A crash on a motorway in Staffordshire led to long delays for motorists.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the M6, between junctions 15 for Stoke and 14 for Stafford, on Thursday evening.

National Highways West Midlands said it caused five miles of queues and delays of 40 minutes.

All lanes have now reopened.

The Central Motorway Police Group said the stretch of motorway had to be closed completely as compliance with Red X signs meant emergency services could not get to the scene of a 'serious collision'.

The CMPG tweeted: "M6 South J15 to J14 had to be closed completely as compliance with Red X signs meant emergency services could not get to the scene of this serious collision.

"This puts lives at risk. Keep the Red X lanes clear for us to help those who need it most!"

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

