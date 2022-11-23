More bird flu cases in the Midlands as protection zone enforced around Staffordshire case

Bird flu has been found in Staffordshire

Staffordshire County Council has set up protection surveillance zones to stop the spread of the disease which has seen new case being found in Warwickshire today.

The council tweeted: "Alert. We need your help to reduce the spread of Bird Flu. There are cases in #Staffordshire, including one at a commercial property near Wheaton Aston.

"Protection and surveillance zones have been set up to help contain the disease."

DEFRA is dealing with the bird flu outbreak in Wheaton Aston, a village nine miles south west of Stafford, and will be enforcing the zones. All the birds in the property will be killed to stop the spread of the disease.

A DEFRA spokesman said: "Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial housed poultry on 20 November 2022.

The following disease control zones are in place around the premises: 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone

"All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled."

DEFRA is taking the outbreak of bird flu seriously and people who do not follow the rules of the zones will be punished.

On its website Defra said: "If you do not follow the rules you will put your birds at risk of bird flu and they may die.

Bird flu could spread to other premises and areas. You may also be fined and spend up to six months in prison.