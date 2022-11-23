Lichfield based charity donation cashback website bucks "cost of giving" trend

Easyfundraising CEO James Moir

Easyfundraising, an online shopping platform that donates money every time a member uses one of 7000 plus retailers, has paid out a record £1.27 million to more than 100,000 different charities and causes.

Easyfundraising’s CEO James Moir urged people to join up and start raising money for a cause of their choice/

He said: “With people’s budgets being squeezed even tighter, they have far less money to give to charity which is turning the cost-of-living crisis into a cost of giving crisis. We have seen that donations to charities are continuing to fall and this is happening at a time when a lot of these services are being used more and more, it’s a real Catch22 situation for many.

"If people use easyfundraising to buy their groceries or Christmas presents through our website or app it costs them no extra at all, the payments are made by the retailers and helps support thousands upon thousands of causes every year. It’s a really easy way of donating to charity without paying a penny more than they would normally."

Sports organisation KV Korfball Club received £2,794 over the summer whilst the highest-paid charity this quarter was Shay’s Smiles, an organisation funding brain tumour research which were given £1,069, enough to fund half a day of life-changing work.