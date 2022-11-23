Notification Settings

Father Christmas invites families to meet him in cave grotto at Kinver Rock Houses

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

Father Christmas and his woodland helpers will be familiar faces at the Rock Houses, Kinver.

Santa in Kinver

Dressed in his traditional green robes Santa will be in a natural cave grotto.

Families can also make some reindeer food to leave out for the gang on Christmas Eve. There’s also a chance to spot the wooden gnomes hiding around the Rock Houses.

The grotto is open on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 between 11am-2.30pm. Spaces are limited and booking is essential.

Tickets cost £6.50 per child which includes a small gift from Father Christmas. A maximum of 6 children can visit Father Christmas at one time.

Accompanying adults are free of charge but there is an admission fee to enter the property for visitors that aren’t members of the National Trust. Entry is free for National Trust members and under 5s.

Call 0344 249 1895 to book tickets or visit the National Trust website.

