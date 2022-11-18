Water company boss defends plans to outsource workers as ballot on strike action is looming

South Staffs Water says it has been consulting with employees on a proposed change to the current way it operates network and highway repair and maintenance work.

Bosses say the new operating model provides the "future agility the business needs to continue to deliver for customers".

But the GMB union has announced it now intends to ballot its members at South Staffs Water for strike action, claiming that workers are "furious".

Strike action could see water services in the area disrupted over the Christmas period.

The ballot will begin on November 23 and run until December 9.

The firm says it currently operates a hybrid work model that utilises both directly employed and outsourced resource teams.

From January, it is proposing to operate a "pure outsourced model" with 25 of its 400 plus employees transferring from South Staffs Water to its field service delivery partners, bosses say.

They have also promised that employees’ pay, conditions and length of service will be protected and there will be no redundancies associated with the process.

Andrew Lobley, operations director at South Staffs Water, said: “After thorough consideration, we believe that making this change creates a positive future direction of travel for both the business and our transferring colleagues.

"The new operating model provides the future agility the business needs to continue to deliver for customers and, for our colleagues transferring to our field services partners who complete this type of work at scale, the move provides greater opportunity for growth, development and progression.

"It was important for us, given the current cost of living conditions in the UK, that any operational change did not result in job losses, and this was at the forefront of our decision making.

“We are aware that the GMB union is asking our employees to ballot on potential industrial action.

"Alongside our field service delivery partners, we are committed to following a fair and transparent consultation process.

"It is therefore unfortunate that the GMB has chosen to ballot for strike action prior to any conclusion of the ongoing TUPE consultations.

"Our focus remains firmly on working towards a smooth transfer for our people and a continued high level of service for our customers.”

Neil Williams, GMB trade union organiser, said: “Our members are understandably furious at plans to outsource the work they do for the company.

“These are key workers delivering a vital service for local homes and business.

“Disruption to water services over the Christmas period would be a disaster.