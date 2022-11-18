Stafford band's World Cup anthem soars up the charts just in time for tournament

It's Coming Home! Alex Williams, Liam Collins, Martin Stanyer and Laura Stanyer from Naked Sunday

Naked Sunday's We're Gonna Win The Cup has notched up so many streams it beat Queen by getting to number one on the Amazon charts.

The song also inspired a flash mob in Stafford as flag waving Three Lions fans dreaming of World Cup glory chanted the song in the streets.

The Naked Sunday flash mob in Stafford

Martin Stanyer's band has played the song so often around Stafford it is being "sung in the bars of the town".

Bass player Laura Stanyer said: "We are having great time pushing the song, the flash mob in Stafford was great fun with everyone turning up with their flags.

"The whole thing has been an amazing journey and who knows where it could end, if England start winning then the whole country will go football mad and our song could be the anthem everyone rememebers.

"Who knows we might get a call from Qatar asking us to give our players a bit of inspiration."

We're Gonna Win The Cup raced to 22,000 plays on Spotify and is available on all different platforms.

Laura said: "We beat Queen, who we absolutely adore as a band, to number one on Amazon best releases chart which was just incredible, we also topped the indie chart as well which is fantastic because we have got so much support from the local community.

"It's catchy and people in Stafford are already singing it in the bars."

She added: "Since the release on October 14 we have been on BBC Radio Stoke, 6 Towns Radios, Stafford FM and Black Country Radio.

Naked Sunday have been part of the Staffordshire music scene for six years and will be performing at the Gifford Arms, Wolverhampton, on Saturday, November 26.

For more information visit the Naked Sunday We're Gonna Win The Cup Facebook page.