Drivers warned about abnormal load travelling through Staffordshire

The load which will be under police escort. Photo: @RoadPolicing

The 130 tonne load was due to leave Rugeley Power Station on Wednesday morning and travel along the A51.

It was then expected to go onto the A460 through Hednesford and past the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet in Cannock.

It will go via the A5 through to Junction 12 of the M6.

Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning: "Leaving Rugeley Power Station shortly with this load. 4.2 meters wide. 28 meters long. 130 tonnes.

"Travelling along the A51. Onto the A460 through Hednesford and past McArthur Glenn. Onto the A5 and through to Junction 12 M6. It will be under Police Bike escort."