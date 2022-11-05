Looking to the future with the manager of McArthurGlen in Cannock

Centre manager David Jackson, outside McArthurGlen West Midlands.

Centre manager of McArthurGlen West Midlands, David Jackson, knows the designer outlet like the back of his hand.

As I join him for a tour of the centre, he greets every staff member we see by name, asking them how their day is going.

He knows the local history of the food outlets we visit, and overflows with pride about the centre's successes. David seems to live and breathe McArthurGlen.

The designer shopping outlet opened in April 2021 as the country emerged from the throws of pandemic restrictions and the third lockdown in twelve months.

Despite economic uncertainties, McArthurGlen's Cannock outlet has flourished, opening with 40 stores and expanding to 60, with more to come in the future.

There are plenty of exciting plans being made in the shadows for the centre over the next few years, and it seems nothing can stand in the outlet's way.

"From April up until Christmas 2021, the site just outperformed every single expectation you could imagine," David beams.

"What a time to open," he laughs, "just as the government restrictions eased. It went crazy.

"The start of this year was more challenging with the economy and the fuel crisis, but as the year's progressed - and we got to April and May - we've been opening more stores and it's really started to move up again.

"We opened the centre with 40 shops and today we have 60. We've opened 20 stores in 18 months with everything that's going on. We're very proud.

"We've got a mix for everyone. Since Covid, our consumers and our guests want value, but they also want somewhere to come and relax with their friends and family."

The Cannock outlet promises designer goods at reduced prices of up to 60 per cent off, from illustrious names such as Kate Spade, Ted Baker, and Kurt Geiger.

For sports and athleisure lovers, there's Nike, Adidas, and Puma. There's Lindt and Haribo for those with a sweet tooth.

And that's without mentioning Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Hobbs, Joules, Molton Brown, Le Creuset, and Yankee Candle.

There are also plenty of food options for hungry shoppers, including high street staples Pizza Express, Wagamama, and Five Guys.

The centre keeps growing and growing, gaining new additions such as Clark's, with Next and Pret a Manger on the horizon.

All of this comes amidst a cost of living crisis, as people count the pennies and energy bills skyrocket. Despite this, the shopping outlet is still seeing strong sales.

David said: "We've probably seen people be more considered with their purchases, but have we seen a difference in people's shopping habits? No. Because we've always been value and experience driven and for us experience is number one.

"We've actually seen more people in the last 10 weeks than in the same period last year. We're seeing them spend marginally less, and it is marginal, but overall we're seeing more people come in and that's great."

While the outlet has some of the biggest designer names from across the globe, it's also important to the management team to bring in local businesses.

West Midlands companies stationed in the centre as pop-ups include Filthy Vegan, 200 Degrees, Doughnotts, and Hassetts.

"What we've tried to do is we want to make sure the food and kiosks really resonate with local people and give local people jobs," David explained. "It's so important to support local people."

The centre's relationship with the community goes beyond brands, and McArthurGlen even sponsored Cannock Chase's first ever Pride earlier this year.

"It was ace. We're proud of that," David said. "We also continue our partnership with Walsall College, where we've got a retail academy.

"Five of the staff in the centre have been directed from Walsall College through the scheme, which is great because we're able to upscale and employ local people, which is great. I love that."

Now, the centre is embarking on its countdown to Christmas, having switched on their Christmas lights on Friday at a free event, which featured a local gospel choir and a Santa's grotto.

"You'll be delighted when we come through in November and December. We had the lights switch-on for free, so local people could come and join us without spending money.

"We're opening more stores, offering discounts of up to 40 per cent for Black Friday week, and there'll also be a sale right before Christmas.

"We want people to come and think - wasn't Christmas magical with the kids, we got to see Santa and it was free, and have a good afternoon."

The future looks bright for the shopping outlet, which recently saw 14,000 people visit on one day for a late night shopping event with a 20 per cent off initiative.

"It was our most successful Thursday ever," David said. "That excites me because I know that our message - great products at a discount - works."

Looking forwards, he added: "What we're going to continue to do is open brands that people love and resonate well.