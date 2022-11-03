Huge blaze rips through barn as fire crews from across Staffordshire tackle flames

Firefighters from Cannock are among at least five crews tackling the flames at Portway Lane, Tamworth since 12.50am.
Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said at around 1.30pm that crews remained at the scene.
"Crews from Tamworth Mercia, Tamworth, Barton-under-Needwood, Burton and Cannock attended. On arrival, crews located a barn fire, measuring 100m x 30m, and hose reels were put in place to protect the surrounding area," the service tweeted.
An aerial photo taken at the scene during the night showed fire engines at the scene.