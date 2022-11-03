Huge blaze rips through barn as fire crews from across Staffordshire tackle flames

Barn fire at Portway Lane, Tamworth. Photo: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from Cannock are among at least five crews tackling the flames at Portway Lane, Tamworth since 12.50am.

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said at around 1.30pm that crews remained at the scene.

"Crews from Tamworth Mercia, Tamworth, Barton-under-Needwood, Burton and Cannock attended. On arrival, crews located a barn fire, measuring 100m x 30m, and hose reels were put in place to protect the surrounding area," the service tweeted.