Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Huge blaze rips through barn as fire crews from across Staffordshire tackle flames

By David StubbingsStaffordshirePublished: Comments

Fire crews from across Staffordshire have been at the scene of a huge barn blaze since the early hours of the morning.

Barn fire at Portway Lane, Tamworth. Photo: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Barn fire at Portway Lane, Tamworth. Photo: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters from Cannock are among at least five crews tackling the flames at Portway Lane, Tamworth since 12.50am.

Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service said at around 1.30pm that crews remained at the scene.

"Crews from Tamworth Mercia, Tamworth, Barton-under-Needwood, Burton and Cannock attended. On arrival, crews located a barn fire, measuring 100m x 30m, and hose reels were put in place to protect the surrounding area," the service tweeted.

An aerial photo taken at the scene during the night showed fire engines at the scene.

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Cannock
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News