Staffordshire podcaster who helped stroke survivors cope with their new life dies aged 58

Martin Warrilow

Martin Warrilow was a successful journalist when he suffered a stroke aged 49 which forced him to relearn how to read and write.

However, Martin after writing a blog and giving talks at events he began a podcast called The Warrior which revealed the challenges he and his wife Carmel faced post-stroke and became an inspiration for those coming to terms with their "new normal".

Martin, with the help of former Radio WM presenter Pete Morgan, went on record monthly podcasts interviewing a string of former stroke survivors who told their stories and gave tips to those stricken, their loved ones and carers.

Martin had written about the Midlands sports scene for the Tamworth Herald, Sutton Observer before spending 19 years on the sportsdesk of the Birmingham Post. He was a respected rep for the Nation Union of Journalists battling for members during regular rounds of redundancies before taking redundancy in 2009.

He then set up his own publishing company working on various publications including editing The British Naturalism magazine before suffering a stroke in 2013.

However, his first love was Tamworth FC.

After his death in Good Hope Hospital from sepsis last month Tamworth fans held a minutes applause at his beloved Lamb ground before the game against Hitchin Town.

Speaking to the Express & Star before his death about the importance of The Warrior podcast, he said: "Stroke victims have the same story but also their own unique stories.

"Their life changes overnight and so do the lives of their loved ones. I wanted The Warrior podcast to help people realise what they are going through is not the end but the start of a new beginning."

He added: "Some of the stories that people have shared have been so inspirational it has made The Warrior podcast really worthwhile and it is great knowing they will always be there for people who suffer strokes in the future.

"The Warrior Podcast raised awareness of strokes among working-age people, from the viewpoint of someone whose career in journalism was ended at the age of 49 by a stress-related stroke."

Former Birmingham Post colleague Tony Collins said: “Despite the stroke forcing him to re-learn how to walk and write, Martin became a tireless champion for other stroke survivors.

"After acknowledging that his own situation was as a result of stress, he devoted his time and energy to warning others about the risk factors behind strokes."

Renowned former editor of the Tamworth Herald Sam Holliday who was best man at Martin's wedding, said: “He was a very good journalist who wrote well and knew so much about so many different sports. But he also touched so many people in his stroke talks and probably helped to save people’s lives without realising it.

“I think he would be amazed and pleased at how much love and affection came his way.”

Martin's funeral is on Friday, November 18 at midday at St John’s Church, St Johns Street, Tamworth.