Kelly Moore is the new headteacher at Great Wyrley Academy and Tom MacDonald is new headteacher at Cheslyn Hay Academy

Great Wyrley and Cheslyn Hay are celebrating as the new headteachers were appointed by the Windsor Academy Trust.

New headteachers, Kelly Moore, at Great Wyrley Academy, and Tom MacDonald, at Cheslyn Hay Academy, are excited to take the posts, hoping to bring their own individual styles.

Ms Moore said: "I'm incredibly excited to step into the role of headteacher in a school I know and love so well. I, along with the staff, drive daily to ensure that each and every student in our care succeeds.

"I'm looking forward to building these strong foundations, working with our staff, students and the community so that together, we continue our success to date."

Mr MacDonald, new headteacher at Cheslyn Hay, said: "I'm delighted to be taking on a new challenge within the Windsor Academy trust. Our vision is to unlock the academic and personal potential of each and every student.

"I can already see what a fantastic community Cheslyn Hay is and I am looking forward to working with staff, students and the community and together we can take the school from strengths to strength.

The new headteachers were praised by Windsor Academy Trust director of secondary education, Dr Dan Owen, who said: "We are thrilled to have secured such exceptional and inspiring leaders from within our own communities.