Ride Out raises incredible £7,000 in honour of inspiring Stephen Sutton

Jane and fellow SSRO organisers

The Stephen Sutton Ride Out took place in May this year – the first time in two years due to the pandemic – as hundreds of bikers hit the streets of Staffordshire riding from Lichfield to Burntwood, via Tamworth.

It has now been confirmed that £7,051 was raised through the event, which takes the total since the first Ride Out in 2013 to more than £65,500 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

It's another incredible legacy of the Burntwood teenager's work, who raised millions for cancer charities before his death in 2014. A phenomenal £5.8m has now been raised in his name.

Stephen's mother Jane said: “This year’s total is way beyond anyone’s expectations, and I must thank the members of the organising team – John, Jill, Jo, Chris and Ade – who not only gave up their time but also roped in other members of their family to help.

"Without the dedication, continued enthusiasm and support of these two incredible families the Ride-Out could not be staged.”

Jane added: “We were apprehensive as to how many people would come and support the event this year, both in terms of participants and spectators, after Covid-19 restrictions stopped it going ahead for two consecutive years.

“However, our concerns were quickly extinguished when more than 350 motorbikes, scooters and classic cars assembled on Lichfield Rugby Club car park ahead of a 27-mile journey.

"The crowds along the route were as large as ever, which is heart-warming when you consider it’s been eight years since Stephen passed away. I’d also like to thank Tracie Paul, Community Champion at Morrisons in Burntwood for providing the opportunity for us to promote the SSRO and sell event merchandise outside the store’s main entrance.

"The enthusiasm of all the staff was wonderful to see and the continued support from the local store ensured a great start to our fundraising for this year. And both Lichfield and Burntwood Rugby clubs need a mention for allowing us to use their premises for the start and finish of the Ride Out.

"The event is only a success because of everyone who supports it from local businesses, stall holders, the marshals, participants, volunteers, the spectators. I can’t thank them all enough”.