Part of A5 approaching M6 Toll closed in Staffordshire due to overrunning roadworks

StaffordshirePublished: Comments

Part of a major commuter route remains closed this morning with motorists urged to allow extra travel time.

The road will remain closed until 8am
Roadworks are overrunning on the A5 northbound between the B4154 and the M6 Toll.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The A5 northbound between the B4154 (NortonCanes) and the M6Toll is closed due to overrunning roadworks.

"The road is expected to remain closed until at least 8am. Please allow extra travel time. For further information, please head over to: highwaysengland.co.uk/travel-updates."

