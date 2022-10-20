Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Funding secured for domestic services in Staffordshire for next five years

By Adam SmithStaffordshirePublished:

Funding for domestic abuse services in Staffordshire will continue for the next five years.

Councillor Victoria Wilson
Councillor Victoria Wilson

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has agreed that current services to victims, families and communities are continued for the next three years with the option to extend to five years.

Currently, services are jointly commissioned with Stoke on Trent City Council and the Police and Crime Commissioners office under the brand ‘New Era’ and includes provision and support for victims, perpetrators, children and young people.

This arrangement, which has been recognised as best practice nationally, will continue.

Staffordshire County Council Cabinet Member for Communities Victoria Wilson said: “By pooling our resources with Stoke-on-Trent and the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office, we have been able to ensure services for victims and families are consistently available across the whole of Staffordshire.

“We want these services to really make a difference to victims, perpetrators and families, and the fact that we have been recognised nationally shows that the current arrangements are having a positive effect. This is why we have agreed the arrangements are continued for at least the next three years to ensure victims of domestic abuse are able to access the services they need, regardless of where they live in the county.”

Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News