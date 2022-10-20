Funding secured for domestic services in Staffordshire for next five years

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has agreed that current services to victims, families and communities are continued for the next three years with the option to extend to five years.
Currently, services are jointly commissioned with Stoke on Trent City Council and the Police and Crime Commissioners office under the brand ‘New Era’ and includes provision and support for victims, perpetrators, children and young people.
This arrangement, which has been recognised as best practice nationally, will continue.
Staffordshire County Council Cabinet Member for Communities Victoria Wilson said: “By pooling our resources with Stoke-on-Trent and the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office, we have been able to ensure services for victims and families are consistently available across the whole of Staffordshire.
“We want these services to really make a difference to victims, perpetrators and families, and the fact that we have been recognised nationally shows that the current arrangements are having a positive effect. This is why we have agreed the arrangements are continued for at least the next three years to ensure victims of domestic abuse are able to access the services they need, regardless of where they live in the county.”