Funding secured for domestic services in Staffordshire for next five years

Councillor Victoria Wilson

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has agreed that current services to victims, families and communities are continued for the next three years with the option to extend to five years.

Currently, services are jointly commissioned with Stoke on Trent City Council and the Police and Crime Commissioners office under the brand ‘New Era’ and includes provision and support for victims, perpetrators, children and young people.

This arrangement, which has been recognised as best practice nationally, will continue.

Staffordshire County Council Cabinet Member for Communities Victoria Wilson said: “By pooling our resources with Stoke-on-Trent and the Staffordshire Commissioner’s Office, we have been able to ensure services for victims and families are consistently available across the whole of Staffordshire.