Staffordshire care home residents hold graduation ceremony to celebrate their love of learning

Resident Joseph Russell

Those at Tudor House in Cannock and Wheaton Aston Court in Stafford have been proving they are never too old to learn something new.

The enthusiastic pensioners have added an impressive range of skills to their list of many talents by studying new languages, joining bespoke live tours of far-flung places, taking dancing and singing classes, photography courses and have even channelled their inner Banksy by trying out graffiti spray painting.

Resident Margaret Gimson

The ‘Love Learning’ event is running in all Four Seasons care homes across the UK, with family, friends and members of the local community invited to the graduation ceremonies to see residents showcase some of their accomplishments and be presented with their certificates of lifelong learning.

Tudor House’s manager, Vicky Lintern, said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits.

"As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement.

"Our Magic Moments activities programme includes lots of opportunities to get involved, learn new things and above all have great fun together.”

Resident Margaret Gimson, 74, said: “I can’t say I was that keen on school when I was younger but I’ve loved learning lots of new things and feel really proud of myself.

"My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions; I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money."