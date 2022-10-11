Main Staffordshire route set to close over abnormal load transportation

The A34

The closure on both carriageways of the A34 will take place for one-and-a-half-hours between 9am and midday from the Redhill roundabout to Yarlet Lane.

People have been warned to allow additional travel time and use alternative routes if possible.

For safety reasons no vehicles will be allowed on the route during the closure period while the load passes through.

It will be escorted by police and the closure lifted as soon as possible.

Electronic variable message signs are now in place to warn motorists of the closure and advise using other routes.

These will be updated on Saturday morning with more precise closure times as the load progresses on its way from GE Stafford to Ellesmere Port.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport David Williams said: “This is an abnormal load transportation along the A34 and there is limited flexibility, so unfortunately it will need to take place on Saturday morning.

“While the closure will only be in place for around one-and-a-half hours, we do need the three-hour slot to accommodate the transportation along this section of road. Signs will be updated with more precise times on Saturday.