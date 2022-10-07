Stafford rock band pen World Cup anthem to inspire England to glory

It's Coming Home! Alex Williams, Liam Collins, Martin Stanyer and Laura Stanyer from Naked Lunch

Naked Sunday have lined up gigs across Staffordshire and Wolverhampton during the winter World Cup to capture England fans imagination.

Band founder Martin Stanyer hopes his song will replicate the success of Frank Skinner's 3 Lions and be forever associated with unforgettable scenes on the pitch.

The 38-year-old told the Express & Star: We're Gonna Win the Cup is a cross between 3 Lions and Vindaloo and is simple enough for football fans to chant in stadiums.

"We're Going to Win The Cup is catchy enough to be a chant but also poppy enough to climb the charts. World Cup's are so exciting so we have organised lots of gigs in November and December in case we go far in the competition."

Naked Sunday have been part of the Staffordshire music scene for six years and will be performing at Couture in Stafford on Friday, November 11 and the Gifford Arms, Wolverhampton, on Saturday, November 26.

Martin loves performing on stage in England but promised if the band are flown to Qatar for the World Cup they will keep within the strict laws which all visitors have to abide by.

He said: "We're Gonna Win the Cup is a family friendly song and I'm sure we could perform it in Qatar without being arrested."