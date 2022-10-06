Search is on for new Santa Claus to star at garden centre grotto

Santa at Dobbies Garden Centre

Dobbies Garden Centre Gailey are recruiting Santa Claus and are offering training at its Dobbies' Santa School.

From welcoming children into Dobbies’ grotto, to hosting Santa’s Breakfast and Santa’s Afternoon Tea experiences, the successful Santas will make sure Christmas is extra special for everyone who visits.

Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager, said: “We are looking for professional and friendly Santas to create a magical experience for visitors this year in our Gailey store. There will be a host of interactive elements for all ages to enjoy and we would love to find people who can bring these to life, especially those with a theatrical background or capabilities. Santa Paws will be in all Grottos too, so dog-lovers are encouraged to apply.”

The Dobbies’ Quiet Grottos experience will be returning again which has been created specifically for children with additional needs, with sound and visual elements designed to reduce anxiety.