Will Aid offering bargain wills for charity donation in November

Peter de Vena Franks

Throughout November, law firms across are volunteering their time to write basic wills in exchange for donations to Will Aid and appointments are now available.

The annual campaign represents great value to the public as the suggested donations, £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair of mirror wills, are lower than normal solicitor fees.

Firms taking part in the area include Tedstone George & Tedstone, which raised £580 for the campaign last year.

Peter de Vena Franks, Campaign Director for Will Aid, said: “The last couple of years have been exceptionally challenging for people, and the cost-of-living crisis has unfortunately added to that.

“While the challenges may have changed, one thing that remains the same is the importance of having a will in place to protect your wishes. This document can provide support to the loved ones you leave behind, as well as causes close to you through legacies.

“I encourage anyone who does not have an up-to-date will to use this opportunity to get theirs this November, while supporting the life-changing work of our nine partner charities.”

People can find their Will Aid solicitor by entering their postcode on the campaign’s website.

All money raised during Will Aid is shared between ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, Sightsavers, and Trocaire.