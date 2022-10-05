Notification Settings

Fire crews tackle large blaze on industrial estate

By James VukmirovicStaffordshirePublished:

Fire crews from across Staffordshire have tackled a large fire on a business estate.

The fire broke out at a business premises on Riverside Industrial Estate in Tamworth. Photo: Google Street Map
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a machinery fire at a unit within Riverside Industrial Estate, off Atherstone Street in Fazeley at around 10.25am, with crews from Tamworth, Lichfield, Burton-upon-Trent, Barton-under-Needwood and Chase Terrace attending the scene.

The building had been evacuated with no injuries reported and crews used breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform to tackle the fire.

The service also asked residents living nearby to close their doors and windows, while Staffordshire Police assisted with closing roads near to the fire.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire at a business premises in Tamworth.

"Crews were called at 10.25am this morning (Wednesday 5 October) following reports of a machinery fire at a unit within Riverside Industrial Estate, off Atherstone Street in Fazeley.

"The building has been evacuated and no one has been reported injured.

"Firefighters from Tamworth, Lichfield, Burton-upon-Trent, Barton-under-Needwood and Chase Terrace remain at the scene.

"Colleagues from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are also in attendance.

"Crews are using breathing apparatus, main jets, hose reel jets and the aerial ladder platform to tackle the fire.

"Nearby residents are being advised to close their windows and doors.

"Officers from Staffordshire Police are assisting with a number of road closures in the surrounding area and motorists are asked to follow the diversions in place.

"We thank residents for their patience and understanding at this time."

