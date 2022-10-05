Cinema plans to go to council cabinet for recommendation

The former Debenhams Store in Three Spires Shopping Centre would be transformed into a cinema complex under the proposals

The proposal which would enable the re-purposing of the former Debenhams Store in Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema complex complete with food and beverage units will be considered at the Lichfield District Council meeting on Tuesday, October 11.

In the report, the cabinet is being asked to recommend that Full Council allocates £5,349,000 from its Capital Programme and enters into a joint venture Limited Liability Partnership with Evolve Estates, the owners of Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Evolve Estates, a property investment and management company which specialises in strategic planning and regeneration, has a portfolio value exceeding £300 million and is part of the M Core group of businesses which has interests in retail, industrial, residential and business property.

The formation of the partnership between Lichfield District Council and Evolve Estates would see both parties invest in the scheme on a 50/50 basis.

The cinema space would be leased to an identified operator which would meet half of the cost of the refit required to create the multi-screen facility featuring a mixture of small and large screens.

Alongside the cinema, a range of food and beverage units (5 in total) would be created and discussions have commenced with providers.

A spokesman for Lichfield District Council said: “In addition to providing a leisure attraction which has been called for repeatedly by people across the district, this cinema scheme would spark the regeneration of the Birmingham Road site.

“It would be an important element in our shaping of the area helping to enhance what is already a strong and vibrant city centre.”

“Cabinet’s recommendation is the first in a two-step approvals process for confirming the council’s investment in the cinema proposal.