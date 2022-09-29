Notification Settings

Newly-merged battalion of the Mercian Regiment marches in Staffordshire

A newly-merged military regiment in Staffordshire has held one of its first parades after it was restructured to incorporate another battalion.

The new 1st Battalion marched through Tamworth. Photo: The Mercian Regiment
Soldiers from The 1st Battalion, The Mercian Regiment, paraded through Tamworth to mark the inclusion of the 2nd Battalion in September.

The parade featured soldiers from the Black Country and Staffordshire, as well as other soldiers from Worcestershire, Cheshire and Derbyshire.

Mayor of Tamworth Councillor Moira Greatorex said: "It was an honour to attend The 1st Battalion, The Mercian Regiment's parade.

"They marched through Tamworth town centre to commemorate the regiment's amalgamation of the 1st and 2nd Battalions and to exercise the regiment's Freedom of the Borough."

The Mercian Regiment recruits from the five counties which formed the ancient Kingdom of Mercia – Cheshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire – but also cover the Black Country and the Wirral.

The Band of the Brigade of Gurkhas led the parade in Tamworth, which was the second of three being held across the section's Midlands area with soldiers also marching in Chester and Nottingham.

